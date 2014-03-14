NEW YORK, March 14 Fund investors worldwide
poured $3.5 billion into bond funds in the week ended March 12,
reversing the prior week's $1.8 billion in outflows, data from a
Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on
Friday.
Funds that hold high-yield junk bonds attracted $1.4 billion
in new cash, marking their fifth straight week of inflows,
according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker
EPFR Global.
Funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries posted $2.2 billion
in outflows, meanwhile, marking their fourth straight week of
outflows.
Stock funds attracted $3.2 billion in new cash, marking
their fifth straight week of inflows. Funds that specialize in
U.S. stocks attracted $4.9 billion in new cash.
Funds that hold Japanese stocks posted $1.3 billion in
outflows, marking their largest weekly outflows as a percentage
of fund assets under management since August 2012. Emerging
market stock funds, meanwhile, posted $2.5 billion in outflows,
extending the funds' record outflow streak to 20 straight weeks.