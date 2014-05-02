Toshiba to 'aggressively consider' sale of most of Westinghouse
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday it will speed up looking at whether it should sell a majority of its overseas nuclear power business.
NEW YORK May 2 Fund investors worldwide poured $4.2 billion into stock funds in the week ended April 30, marking the fifth straight week of inflows into the funds, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch report showed on Friday.
Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $600 million in new cash, marking their first inflows in three weeks. Emerging markets stock funds attracted a small $38 million, marking their fifth straight week of inflows, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.
Low-risk money market funds posted $26 billion in outflows, extending the funds' outflows so far this year to $128 billion, according to the report.
Bond funds attracted $3.8 billion in inflows, marking their eighth straight week of inflows. Riskier high-yield bond funds attracted $500 million, marking their 12th straight week of inflows, while emerging market debt funds attracted $600 million, marking their fifth straight week of new money.
Funds that hold floating-rate loans, which are protected from rising interest rates by being pegged to floating rate benchmarks, posted $600 million in outflows, marking their third straight week of withdrawals. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 14 Australia is becoming an interesting microcosm on how to, or how not to, transition an economy from being predominantly powered by coal to more climate-friendly alternatives.
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.