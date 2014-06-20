NEW YORK, June 20 Fund investors worldwide pulled $2.3 billion out of bond funds in the week ended June 18, marking the first outflows from the funds in 15 weeks, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

High-yield bond funds posted $700 million in outflows, marking their first withdrawals in 19 weeks, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Stock funds attracted $12.6 billion in new cash, marking their biggest inflows since February. U.S.-focused stock funds attracted $8.4 billion in inflows, while funds that specialize in U.S. utilities stocks attracted a record $1.2 billion in inflows. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)