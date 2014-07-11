NEW YORK, July 11 Fund investors worldwide poured $5.5 billion into stock funds in the week ended July 9, marking their second straight week of inflows, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The inflows exceeded the prior week's $1.4 billion in inflows. Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $600 million after posting outflows the prior week, according to data from the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Emerging markets stock funds attracted $1.4 billion to notch their fifth straight week of inflows.

Bond funds attracted net inflows of $3.6 billion, marking their third straight week of inflows. Investment-grade bond funds attracted $3.2 billion, while riskier high-yield bond funds saw no inflows after attracting $1.1 billion the prior week.

