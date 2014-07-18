NEW YORK, July 18 Fund investors worldwide
poured $6.2 billion into stock funds in the week ended July 16,
marking the biggest inflows into the funds in four weeks, data
from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report
showed on Friday.
Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $2.5 billion
in new cash, up from the prior week's inflows, according to data
from the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR
Global. Emerging market stock funds attracted $1.1 billion,
marking their sixth straight week of inflows.
Bond funds attracted $3.5 billion, marking their fourth
straight week of inflows. Riskier high-yield bond funds posted
$2.7 billion in outflows, marking their biggest outflows since
August 2013.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)