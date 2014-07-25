NEW YORK, July 25 Investors worldwide pulled $5
billion out of stock funds in the week ended July 23, marking
the first outflows from the funds in four weeks, data from a
Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on
Friday.
The outflows were all via exchange-traded funds, according
to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR
Global. U.S.-focused stock funds posted $7.6 billion in
outflows, marking their biggest withdrawals in nine weeks.
Bond funds attracted $1.9 billion in new cash, marking their
fifth straight week of inflows. High-yield bond funds posted
$4.8 billion in outflows, marking their biggest withdrawals
since June 2013, while funds that mainly hold safe-haven
Treasuries attracted $1.8 billion, marking their biggest inflows
in nine weeks.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)