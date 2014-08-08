NEW YORK Aug 8 Investors worldwide pulled $11.4 billion out of high-yield junk bond funds in the week ended Aug. 6, marking record outflows from the funds in dollar terms, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The outflows were the fourth straight week of withdrawals from the funds. Bond funds overall posted $3.2 billion in net outflows, marking their first withdrawals in seven weeks, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Stock funds posted $16.3 billion in outflows, with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounting for $14 billion of the withdrawals, according to the report. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)