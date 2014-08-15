NEW YORK Aug 15 Investors worldwide pulled $2.4 billion out of high-yield junk bond funds in the week ended August 13, marking the fifth straight week of withdrawals from the funds, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The outflows came after record withdrawals of $11.4 billion in the prior week. Bond funds overall attracted net inflows of $3.8 billion, marking their biggest inflows in six weeks, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries attracted $2.2 billion in new cash.

Stock funds attracted $2.8 billion in new cash. European stock funds posted $3.5 billion in outflows, marking their largest withdrawals since August 2011. Japanese stock funds attracted $1.8 billion, their biggest inflows in 17 weeks, while U.S.-focused stock funds attracted $1.3 billion.

