NEW YORK, Sept 26 Investors worldwide poured
$3.8 billion into bond funds in the week ended Sept. 24, marking
their biggest inflows in four weeks, data from a Bank of America
Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.
The inflows reversed $3.8 billion in outflows the prior
week, which were the biggest of 2014. High-yield bond funds
posted $200 million in outflows, marking their fourth straight
week of withdrawals, according to the report, which also cited
data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.
Stock funds attracted $1.1 billion in new cash, marking
their seventh straight week of inflows. U.S.-focused stock funds
attracted $4.4 billion, while European stock funds posted $2.4
billion in outflows. Japanese stock funds posted $1 billion in
outflows, their largest in six months.
