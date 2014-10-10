NEW YORK Oct 10 Investors worldwide poured a net $15.8 billion into bond funds and $47 billion into money market funds in the week ended Oct. 8, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The inflows into money market funds were the biggest since October 2013, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Investment-grade bond funds attracted $12 billion of the net inflows into bond funds, while funds that mainly hold safe-haven U.S. Treasuries attracted $3.1 billion.

Stock funds posted $12.9 billion in outflows, marking their biggest withdrawals in nine weeks. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)