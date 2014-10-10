BRIEF-Cesca Therapeutics highlights promising data for treatment ulcers
* Cesca Therapeutics highlights promising data for the treatment of chronic non-healing ulcers
NEW YORK Oct 10 Investors worldwide poured a net $15.8 billion into bond funds and $47 billion into money market funds in the week ended Oct. 8, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.
The inflows into money market funds were the biggest since October 2013, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Investment-grade bond funds attracted $12 billion of the net inflows into bond funds, while funds that mainly hold safe-haven U.S. Treasuries attracted $3.1 billion.
Stock funds posted $12.9 billion in outflows, marking their biggest withdrawals in nine weeks. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* German utility E.ON drops after 16 bln euro loss (Updates prices)
* Amazon.Com - Prime Now one and two-hour delivery service adds wine and beer to its product offerings available for superfast delivery in Cincinnati and Columbus. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: