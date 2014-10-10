(Adds record dollar inflows into bond funds, additional flow

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Oct 10 Investors worldwide poured a
net $15.8 billion into bond funds in the week ended Oct. 8,
marking the funds' biggest inflows in dollar terms on record in
the wake of Bill Gross' departure from Pimco, data from EPFR
Global showed on Friday.
The net dollar inflows were the biggest since records began
in 2001, EPFR Global said. As a percentage of the funds' assets
under management, the inflows were the biggest since the first
week of February, the Boston-based fund tracker said.
Money market funds attracted $47 billion, their biggest
inflows since October 2013, according to a Bank of America
Merrill Lynch Global Research report, which also cited EPFR
Global data.
Outflows of $12.9 billion from stock funds were the biggest
in nine weeks, data from the Bank of America report showed. The
outflows underscored the risk-off sentiment over the period.
A portion of the inflows into bond funds likely came from
investors pulling money out of Pimco and redirecting it to rival
bond fund managers, said Jack Rivkin, chief investment officer
at Altegris in La Jolla, California.
The Newport Beach, California-based Pacific Investment
Management Co oversaw $1.97 trillion in assets under management
as of June 30.
"Money is flowing out of Pimco," Rivkin said. "It is a
typical check-list reaction to a change in portfolio managers,"
he said, referring to the departure of Gross on Sept. 26 for
rival Janus Capital Group. Gross, who
co-founded Pimco more than 40 years ago, was replaced by Daniel
Ivascyn.
The Pimco Total Return Fund, which Gross ran and which ranks
as the world's largest bond fund, posted $23.5 billion in
outflows in September, with the largest daily outflow occurring
on the day of Gross' departure.
Rivkin said a portion of the inflows into money market funds
may reflect institutional money managers' uncertainty as to
where to redirect cash after withdrawing from Pimco. Money
market funds are low-risk vehicles that are often used as a
place to park cash.
Investment-grade bond funds attracted $12 billion of the net
inflows into bond funds, according to the Bank of America
report. Funds that mainly hold safe-haven U.S. Treasuries
attracted $3.1 billion, marking their biggest inflows in seven
weeks, data from the report showed.
While the net inflows into bond funds showed the degree to
which Pimco's rivals attracted new cash, the Bank of America
report said the net inflow figure was "likely overstated" since
it did not account for Pimco's fund flow activity.
Japanese stock funds posted $1.7 billion in outflows,
marking their biggest withdrawals in dollar terms on record,
according to the Bank of America report. European stock funds
also posted $1.7 billion in outflows, marking their sixth
straight week of withdrawals.
