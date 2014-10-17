NEW YORK Oct 17 Investors worldwide pulled a
net $5.7 billion out of European stock funds in the week ended
Oct. 15, marking their biggest weekly withdrawals on record in
absolute terms, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global
Research report showed on Friday.
Stock funds overall posted $2 billion in net outflows,
marking their third straight week of outflows, according to the
report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.
Emerging markets equity funds posted $2.3 billion in outflows,
marking their second straight week of withdrawals.
U.S.-focused stock funds attracted $8.1 billion, with
inflows into exchange-traded funds accounting for all of the new
cash while U.S.-focused stock mutual funds posted $3.2 billion
in outflows, according to the report.
Bond funds attracted $6.3 billion in net inflows, marking
their fourth straight week of inflows. Funds that mainly hold
U.S. Treasuries attracted $3.9 billion, marking their biggest
inflows in 10 weeks, while riskier high-yield bond funds posted
$2 billion in outflows, their seventh straight week of
withdrawals.
Investment-grade bond funds attracted $5.6 billion in new
cash, while floating-rate debt funds posted $1 billion in
outflows, marking their 14th straight week of outflows.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione Editing by W Simon)