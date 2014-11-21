BRIEF-First BanCorp announces sale of PREPA loan
* First BanCorp - gross proceeds from sale resulted in slight incremental loss of about $570 thousand versus adjusted book balance, net of reserves
NEW YORK Nov 21 Investors worldwide poured $1.2 billion into Japanese stock funds in the week ended Nov. 19, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.
Japan was the only major country or region to see inflows over the latest weekly period, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Stock funds overall posted $800 million in outflows.
Bond funds attracted $2.1 billion in new cash, marking their ninth straight week of inflows. High-yield bond funds posted outflows of $1.1 billion, however, marking their first outflows in five weeks. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* First BanCorp - gross proceeds from sale resulted in slight incremental loss of about $570 thousand versus adjusted book balance, net of reserves
March 13 U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday as investors held back from making big bets ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike on Wednesday.
* The Ensign Group acquires hospice operations in Prescott Valley, Arizona