Dec 1 Investors worldwide have poured $204 billion into bond funds year to date, easily surpassing inflows of $121 billion into stock funds, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Monday.

For the latest week, high-yield bond funds posted $300 million of inflows in the holiday-shortened week and emerging market debt funds attracted $500 million, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Japanese stock funds worldwide attracted $500 million of inflows, after $1.2 billion of inflows the previous week.

BofA noted that since 2006, $960 billion have flowed into equity exchange-traded funds versus $813 billion of redemptions from equity mutual funds. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)