PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 15
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK Dec 5 Investors worldwide pulled $700 million out of funds that hold Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) in the week ended Dec. 3, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.
The outflows were the biggest in 14 months, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Bond funds overall attracted $3.2 billion, marking their 11th straight week of inflows.
Stock funds posted $100 million in outflows after attracting $6.4 billion in new cash over the prior period. Funds that specialize in emerging market stocks posted $2.8 billion in withdrawals, with Chinese equity funds accounting for $2.3 billion of the withdrawals. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 To understand Intel's $15.3 billion proposed acquisition of Israel's Mobileye, imagine the data created and compiled by a self-driving car scanning the road and objects around it as a potential source of revenue.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 To understand Intel's $15.3 billion proposed acquisition of Israel's Mobileye, imagine the data created and compiled by a self-driving car scanning the road and objects around it as a potential source of revenue.