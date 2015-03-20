NEW YORK, March 20 Investors worldwide poured
$20.1 billion into stock funds in the week ended March 18,
marking the biggest weekly inflows into the funds year-to-date,
data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report
showed on Friday.
The inflows came after $700 million in outflows over the
prior week. Stock exchange-traded funds attracted all of the new
cash at $23 billion, while stock mutual funds posted $3 billion
in outflows, according to the report, which also cited data from
fund-tracker EPFR Global.
U.S.-focused stock funds attracted $14.1 billion. Bond funds
attracted $6.5 billion to mark their 11th straight week of
inflows. Funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries attracted $1.2
billion, marking their biggest inflows in six weeks.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)