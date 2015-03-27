NEW YORK, March 27 Investors worldwide pulled
$6.1 billion out of stock funds in the week ended March 25, data
from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report
showed on Friday.
The outflows came after massive $20.1 billion inflows the
prior week. European stock funds attracted $5.4 billion to mark
their 11th straight week of inflows, while U.S.-focused stock
funds posted $10.8 billion in outflows, according to the report,
which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.
Bond funds attracted $5.9 billion to mark their 12th
straight week of inflows, with high-yield bond funds attracting
$600 million.
