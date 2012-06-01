By Sam Forgione
| NEW YORK, June 1
NEW YORK, June 1 U.S. bond funds took in $1.76
billion in the week ended May 30, the 30th consecutive week of
inflows, as risk aversion took hold on worries the euro zone
debt crisis is worsening, EPFR Global said on Friday.
Investors were concerned about Spain's ability to rescue its
banks, which are sitting on massive amounts of soured real
estate investments.
DoubleLine's CEO and CIO Jeffrey Gundlach said: "Since the
Spanish banking system's foundation is almost certain to
deteriorate further, the markets' movements of recent weeks
should continue until they elicit some form of aggressive
response. That moment will likely coincide with the low point in
U.S. interest rates."
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes yields traded
as low as 1.442 percent on Friday, the lowest in records going
back to the early 1800s, according to data gathered by Reuters.
Regarding the investor response to the European debt
situation, Gundlach said: "The Genie's not going to go back into
the bottle. And that alters their behavior."
EPFR Global also reported inflows of $7.36 billion into U.S.
equity funds, but noted that a single ETF tracking the S&P 500
accounted for the majority of the gains.
Only $72 million went into actively-managed U.S. equity
funds, and those were from institutional investors. Retail
investors avoided the funds, EPFR Global's Director of Research
Cameron Brandt added.
The S&P 500 fell 0.42 percent over the period as
Spain's banking system faltered and investors feared Greece
would exit the euro.
"Certainly based on the bond market reaction the entire
week-the violent moves that we had-people are bracing for the
worst in Europe," said Robert Francello, head of equity trading
for Apex Capital in San Francisco.
Investors showed little appetite for riskier bonds.
High-yield "junk" bond funds lost $1.1 billion to outflows,
albeit less than the previous week's outflows of $3.05 billion,
while emerging market bond funds lost $464 million to outflows.
Emerging market equity funds fared even worse and lost $1.15
billion to outflows, a modest improvement from last week's
outflows of $1.54 billion.
Money market funds had net inflows of $2.16 billion
globally, far less than inflows of $11.45 billion the previous
week but still strong in comparison to other assets.
Investors have sought the low risk of money market funds as
places to park money and buy time until Europe's issues clear
up, said Richard Sichel, chief investment officer of
Philadelphia Trust Co.
European equity funds lost $998 million in outflows as
investors remained detached from the region's risks. European
bond funds also suffered outflows of $79 million.
Both were moderate improvements from the previous week's
outflows of $1.66 billion from European equity funds and $229
million from European bond funds.
There has been "a general backing away from any investments
in the area," said Sichel, who added that investors were worn
down by the lack of progress during the last summit of European
policymakers to discuss Greece's debt crisis.
ASIA AND SECTOR-SPECIFIC FUNDS
Asia ex-Japan funds had $606 million in outflows, a slight
improvement from the previous week's outflows of $768 million.
News out of China was mixed over the period, as efforts to ramp
up stimulus spending offset reports of weak factory growth.
Japan saw the highest inflows amongst country-specific funds
of $571 million, which were still less than inflows of $1.23
billion the previous week.
Funds that focus on energy stocks saw inflows of $858
million, a rebound from outflows of $1.15 billion the previous
week.
Gold and precious metals funds gained $439 million in new
money, bouncing back from the outflows of $631 million the
previous week on account of their safe-haven appeal, said EPFR
Global's Brandt.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Andrew Hay)