By Sam Forgione
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 11 Investors poured the most money
into bond funds globally in over a decade while fleeing equity
funds in renewed worries over the strength of the global
economic recovery and spillover effects of the eurozone crisis,
data from EPFR Global showed on Friday.
Bond funds globally had net inflows of $8.55 billion in the
week ended May 9, the most in over a decade, said the
fund-tracking firm's Director of Research Cameron Brandt, while
equity funds globally had net outflows of $3.5 billion.
For U.S. funds alone, bond funds absorbed the bulk of
inflows of $6.46 billion while equity funds had outflows of
$4.78 billion.
U.S. equity funds are no longer finding love from
mom-and-pop investors after a strong first quarter.
In April alone, U.S. equity funds saw net outflows of nearly
$6 billion as stock markets sagged, while taxable bond funds saw
net inflows of $21 billion, research company Strategic Insight
reported in a May 10 press release.
"Investors are still trying to prepare their portfolios for
a repeat of 2008," said Kate Warne, investment strategist at
Edward Jones. "Anytime the stock market wobbles a bit, they rush
out of stocks and into bonds," Warne added.
The S&P 500 tumbled 3.4 percent in the week ended May
9, after negative data on the U.S. services sector, a weak jobs
report last Friday, and eurozone concerns after voters rejected
austerity measures for Greece.
Emerging market bond funds reached eight-week high inflows
of $1.05 billion and high-yield "junk" bond funds had $1.2
billion in inflows, Brandt said.
Emerging market equity funds, meanwhile, had net outflows of
$1.11 billion.
European equity funds had inflows of $2.74 billion and
European bond funds had inflows of $337 million. The high
inflows into European equity funds could indicate that investors
are optimistic about an upturn in Europe's beaten-down stocks,
said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView
Capital Management.
STOCKS FOR CONTRARIANS
Warne added that bond fund investors who react to headlines
on Europe or near-term market shifts could miss out on solid
equity performance.
"The flows we've been seeing into bond funds probably
suggest that we will see many investors regret these moves over
the next few years," she said.
For contrarian investors willing to take risk, the worst
performing stocks could end up profitable, said one prominent
money manager.
"Investors who want to believe that the world is a safe
place and that equity investments, or the risky investments, are
going to be good, should gravitate to the categories that are
really beaten-down," said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief investment
officer and chief executive officer of DoubleLine Capital, in a
webcast on Tuesday. Gundlach added that Spanish stocks were his
favorite risk asset.
Gundlach's DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund has
raked in $7.75 billion in inflows this year through April, the
highest figure among the 100 largest bond funds, according to
Morningstar.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione: Editing by Diane Craft)