NEW YORK Jan 30 Investors worldwide poured $3.8 billion into stock funds in the week ended on Wednesday, marking the first inflows in four weeks, according to data released on Friday by EPFR Global and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Bond funds worldwide, meanwhile, attracted $10.1 billion over the week, the most since October, the data showed.

The inflows into stock funds were all in exchange-traded funds largely traded by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

"Global monetary easing has opened the floodgates of liquidity and given investors the green light to expand their holdings on long-term bonds," said Bank of the West Chief Economist Scott Anderson.

Precious metal funds worldwide posted $900 million of inflows, according to the EPFR and BofA data. In the past two weeks, they had their strongest performance since September 2012.

The inflows came after the Swiss National Bank abandoned its three-year old cap at 1.20 francs per euro in mid-January.

"Gold back in fashion following brutal break of Swiss franc-euro peg," wrote Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist, and Brian Leung, investment strategist, of Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Hartnett and Leung said the "risk-on winners" in the latest week included European equities funds, which had their strongest inflows since December 2013 at $5.1 billion, and high-yield bond funds, with their largest inflows since Oct. 13.

They said emerging market equity funds posted their first week of inflows in 11 weeks. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Von Ahn)