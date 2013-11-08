BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
NEW YORK Nov 8 Money market funds worldwide attracted $22.2 billion in new cash in the latest week, marking the third straight week of net inflows, data from EPFR Global and a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed Friday.
The inflow into money market funds came over the weekly period ended Nov. 6, according to fund-tracking firm EPFR Global.
The inflows marked the third straight week of new cash into the funds after U.S. policymakers raised the U.S. debt ceiling and averted a default, according to the Bank of America Merrill Lynch report. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.