* Money market funds streak at 5 weeks, pull in $11.44 bln

* U.S. equity fund net outflows $13.49 bln

* Big redemption from one ETF caused most U.S. outflow

* Emerging debt funds pull in $684 million

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, Sept 9 Fund investors played it cautiously in the week ended Sept. 7, pulling cash from global equity funds and putting the proceeds mostly into safe-haven money market funds and to a lesser degree fixed income, data from fund tracking firm EPFR Global showed on Friday.

Money market funds had net inflows of $11.44 billion, extending their inflow streak to five consecutive weeks, the longest since the height of the financial crisis in the fourth quarter of 2008.

Overall, EPFR said bond funds took in a net total of $2.78 billion while equity funds had a net outflow of $15.2 billion.

However, the majority of that outflow was due to one large exchange traded fund, EPFR said. "If that is factored out, the outflow total for the week drops to around $5 billion," Cameron Brandt, EPFR Global's research director, said in a statement.

According to Thomson Reuters' Lipper service, that ETF was the State Street SPDR S&P 500 index ETF (SPY). It had net redemptions totaling a massive $10.3 billion, its third-largest weekly net redemption, according to Lipper.

U.S. equity funds had net outflows of $13.49 billion, a 68-week high. The ETF factor may be the result of historical factors having to do with large movements in the weeks leading up to quarterly portfolio rebalancings.

"Behind the headline numbers were the strongest inflows into actively managed large-cap funds in over three years during a week when funds with a growth-oriented investment style outperformed those managed for value across all capitalizations," EPFR said.

U.S.-focused bond funds pulled in $466 million, while high-yield bond funds had $515 million of net inflows, which broke a five week, $10.8 billion, outflow streak. U.S. retail investors were behind the inflows for high yield funds, EPFR said.

Even European bond funds managed to pull in some cash -- $24 million -- despite the ongoing woes of the region's sovereign debt crisis.

Emerging market bond funds had total inflows of $684 million, their best week since the beginning of August, with $212 million for the local currency variety and $215 million for hard currency funds. The balance was made up of blended funds, which include both categories.

Developed Europe equity funds had net outflows of $534 million, although German funds pulled in a net $186 million in fresh cash.

Japanese equity funds had inflows of $275 million, but Asia ex-Japan recorded $798 million in net redemptions.

EMERGING EQUITY OUTFLOWS

While the picture was positive for emerging debt funds, on the equity side of the equation, investors pulled cash out.

Dedicated long-only emerging market equity funds had net outflows of $999 million. This was tempered marginally by a $161 million inflow for broadly mandated global emerging market (GEM) funds. European emerging market equities had outflows of $267 million while Latin American-focused funds had $95 million in net redemptions.

BRIC-focused funds (Brazil, Russia, India, China) had marginal outflows of $32 million. Individually, Brazil was flat with outflows of $2 million, while India had $5 million. However, Russia's outflows were $128 million. China bucked the trend with inflows of $64 million.

SAFETY SECTORS

Investors sought safety in traditional sector funds catering to utilities, with net inflow of $133 million, and healthcare/biotechnology funds had net inflow of $394 million.

For the latter, inflows rose to a 16-week high "with investors bypassing biotech funds in favor of those focusing on bread-and-butter medical plays," EPFR said.

Commodity funds also took in cash as an alternative sector, with $240 million in new cash.

Financial sector funds had outflows of $429 million, while redemptions were seen in consumer, real estate, technology and telecommunications. (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Dan Grebler)