By Daniel Bases
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 7 Investors pulled back from most
major fund classes in the week ended Oct. 5, with global
equities suffering net outflows of $11.57 billion, data from
fund-tracker EPFR Global showed on Friday.
It was the third worst week of the year for equity funds,
the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based firm said in a statement. It
cited the ongoing euro zone sovereign debt crisis and fears
that the banking sector may be in jeopardy.
Bond funds had a net $2.65 billion in outflows while money
market funds, a traditional safe haven, had and even bigger
$5.84 billion in outflows.
"The exception among the major fund groups was, curiously
enough, Europe Equity Funds. They were able to snap a four-week
outflow streak on the back of institutional commitments that,
for once, bypassed funds focusing on Germany in favor of those
with regional mandates," EPFR said.
Developed Europe equity funds pulled in a net $390 million
while German equity funds had outflows of $29 million.
U.S. equity funds had net outflows of $5.92 billion, while
Japan had $74 million in net redemptions. Both represented
their second straight week of outflows.
In emerging markets, equity funds had $3.31 billion in
outflows, a 10-week streak in which $24 billion has left the
sector.
EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) funds had outflows
of $174 million, EPFR said, their 22nd straight week of net
redemptions.
Latin American funds had $371 million in outflows.
Dedicated BRIC funds had an estimated $62 million in
redemptions. Brazilian equity funds had $174 million pulled
out, followed by $167 from China, $127 million from India and
$73 million from Russia.
DEBT
Emerging market debt funds had $1.44 billion in net
redemptions, with $734 million pulled from the hard currency
category and $504 million from the local currency variety.
It was not all bad news, with inflows of $1.68 billion into
U.S. bond funds, with a concentration by investors on the
intermediate, short-term government category, as well as
municipal bond funds, which pulled in a net $242 million.
EQUITY SECTORS
Concerns about global economic growth were a drag on
commodity-focused funds on the assumption that demand would
drop off if there were to be a sustained slowdown or
recession.
Commodity funds had net outflows of $1.75 billion, while
gold-specific funds had $313 million in net redemptions. The
price of spot gold has plunged from as high as $1,920.30 on
Sept. 6 to its current level of $1,630.70 an ounce XAU=.
In contrast, energy funds pulled in $105 million, snapping
a five-week losing streak, while financial sector funds had
inflows of $124 million.
On the defensive end of portfolios, investors added to
positions in utility funds, with inflows of $218 million.
Utility funds are on pace to break the year-to-date inflow
record set in 2006. EPFR said so far in 2011, inflows for
utility funds are 139 percent of the total for 2006.
But a defensive posture was no guarantee of inflows as
healthcare/biotechnology funds had outflows of $676 million and
consumer goods funds recorded $364 million in net redemptions.
(Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Dan Grebler)