* Global equity funds post $1.4 bln outflows for the week
* ETFs attract $2.4 bln as institutional investors upbeat
* Emerging market equity funds have outflows for 11th week
NEW YORK, Oct 14 Outflows from global equity
funds declined to a four-week low in the week to Oct. 12 as
hopes that European policymakers will backstop the region's
banks drove institutional investors back to the stock market,
EPFR Global said on Friday.
Redemptions from equity funds globally tracked by EPFR
still totaled $1.37 billion for the week, but developed-market
equity funds were able to eke out net inflows for the first
time in five weeks.
Cash came mostly from institutional investors, who
traditionally invest through exchange-traded funds. Flows into
ETFs totaled $2.4 billion, according to EPFR data.
"Overall, there seems to be some equilibrium this week
between optimists and pessimists," EPFR managing director Brad
Durham said in a report.
"And, if you look at flows into ETFs, which allow investors
to express their changing sentiments with more immediacy than
other types of funds, optimists would appear to have the
momentum."
The improved market sentiment allowed global stocks to rise
nearly 8 percent during the same period, according to the
benchmark MSCI All-Country World index .MIWD00000PUS.
It was not enough to halt redemptions from emerging market
equity funds, however. Those funds posted an 11th consecutive
week of outflows, their worst streak since a 14-week run ended
in the third quarter of 2002, and accumulate year-to-date
outflows of $40.5 billion.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by James Dalgleish)