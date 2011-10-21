NEW YORK, Oct 20 Investors flocked to funds
that invest in high-yield bonds and emerging markets as bets
that the euro zone will find a solution to its debt crisis in
the next few days spurred risk appetite, EPFR Global said on
Friday.
Inflows into high-yield bond funds were the highest on
record during the week ended Oct. 19 while emerging-market
equity funds enjoyed their best week since early May, the fund
tracker said in a report.
Emerging-market bond funds also attracted cash after four
consecutive weeks of redemptions.
"Hopes that a credible plan to contain the euro-zone debt
crisis and stabilize the region's banking system will emerge
from this weekend's summit of European Union leaders encouraged
investors to move back up the risk curve," EPFR said in the
report.
High-yield bond funds absorbed more than $3 billion during
the past week -- a record in dollar terms and the highest in
percentage of assets under management since the first week of
2009, according to EPFR data.
"The inflows were broadly based," Cameron Brandt, EPFR's
director of research, said in the report. "European high-yield
funds posted inflows for only the third time in the 42 weeks
year-to-date, and institutional investors committed money for
the eighth week in a row."
Emerging-market bond funds saw inflows after losing an
accumulated $5.6 billion during the previous four weeks.
Year-to-date, inflows into the category stand at $16.7 billion,
compared with $43 billion in the same period of 2010.
As for emerging-market equity funds, despite this week's
positive numbers, the category has notched outflows of $41.2
billion for the year-to-date, nearly half of the $84 billion
the funds took in during the whole of 2010.
