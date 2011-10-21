NEW YORK, Oct 20 Investors flocked to funds that invest in high-yield bonds and emerging markets as bets that the euro zone will find a solution to its debt crisis in the next few days spurred risk appetite, EPFR Global said on Friday.

Inflows into high-yield bond funds were the highest on record during the week ended Oct. 19 while emerging-market equity funds enjoyed their best week since early May, the fund tracker said in a report.

Emerging-market bond funds also attracted cash after four consecutive weeks of redemptions.

"Hopes that a credible plan to contain the euro-zone debt crisis and stabilize the region's banking system will emerge from this weekend's summit of European Union leaders encouraged investors to move back up the risk curve," EPFR said in the report.

High-yield bond funds absorbed more than $3 billion during the past week -- a record in dollar terms and the highest in percentage of assets under management since the first week of 2009, according to EPFR data.

"The inflows were broadly based," Cameron Brandt, EPFR's director of research, said in the report. "European high-yield funds posted inflows for only the third time in the 42 weeks year-to-date, and institutional investors committed money for the eighth week in a row."

Emerging-market bond funds saw inflows after losing an accumulated $5.6 billion during the previous four weeks. Year-to-date, inflows into the category stand at $16.7 billion, compared with $43 billion in the same period of 2010.

As for emerging-market equity funds, despite this week's positive numbers, the category has notched outflows of $41.2 billion for the year-to-date, nearly half of the $84 billion the funds took in during the whole of 2010. (Editing by Leslie Adler)