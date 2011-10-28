NEW YORK Oct 28 High-yield bond funds received
record inflows in the week ending Oct. 26 as hopes of an
agreement to curb the euro-zone crisis and positive U.S.
economic data encouraged risk taking, EPFR Global said on
Friday.
Other high-yielding asset classes also benefited from the
recovery in risk appetite -- emerging-market equity funds
recorded their biggest weekly inflows since early April and
frontier equity funds snapped an 11-week outflow streak.
Inflows into high-yield bond funds reached record levels
for the second consecutive week -- $4.7 billion poured into the
asset class last week, following inflows of around $3 billion
in the previous period, the fund tracker said.
"Better-than-expected U.S. growth during the third quarter,
an encouraging start to the third-quarter corporate earnings
season and Europe's bumpy progress towards another agreement
for containing the euro-zone debt crisis encouraged investors
to put more emphasis on returns," EPFR said in a statement.
Global equity funds attracted $2.8 billion in cash after
four weeks of redemptions as solid inflows into exchange-traded
funds more than offset a 16th consecutive week of redemptions
from actively managed funds.
Inflows into global-tracked emerging-market equity funds
hit levels last seen in the first week of July, although
redemptions were still seen in funds focused on specific
regions such as emerging Asia or Latin America.