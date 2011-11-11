* Equity fund net inflows at 31-week high of $9.59 bln

* Global fixed income fund net inflows of $4.07 bln

* Money market fund inflows of $23.8 billion.

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, Nov 11 Investors sought safety in U.S. equity and bond funds and even in emerging markets on concerns over the debt crises in Italy and Greece, data from mutual fund tracker EPFR Global showed on Friday.

"The turmoil surrounding Italy and Greece did, however, highlight the better fundamentals and superior growth prospects of many emerging markets with China front and center," EPFR wrote, citing data for the week ended Nov. 9.

Money market mutual funds had net inflows of $23.8 billion.

Equity funds, globally, pulled in a combined net $9.59 billion, a 31-week high, while bond funds had net inflows of $4.07 billion, the firm said.

Chinese equity funds had net inflows of $544 million, their best performance since the middle of the second quarter of 2010, according to EPFR. The firm cited a drop in inflation while still registering economic growth above 9 percent.

Dedicated BRIC funds (Brazil, Russia, India, and China) snapped an outflow streak that started in mid-April, pulling in a net $52 million.

Brazil had inflows of $52 million while Russia had inflows of just $2 million. India however had outflows of $54 million.

Asia ex-Japan funds had net new cash of $967 million, a 20- week high.

Overall, long-only dedicated emerging market equity funds pulled in $2.08 billion for the week.

In developed equity markets, the U.S. had inflows of $7.3 billion, an eight-week high, with exchange-traded funds accounting for about 80 percent of the total. Developed Europe equity funds had outflows of $757 million.

Japanese funds had outflows of $294 million.

In the major sectors, commodity funds pulled in a net $2.16 billion; energy had inflows of $873 million; utilities had inflows of $495 million; and healthcare/biotechnology funds pulled in a net $102 million, EPFR said.

FIXED INCOME

The pattern of inflows into the U.S. and emerging markets and outflows from European funds was repeated in the fixed income sector.

U.S. bonds pulled in a net $3.98 billion, a six-week high with 40 percent from the retail sector and 60 percent institutional investors. Tax-free municipal bonds pulled in a net $615 million.

Emerging market debt drew in a net $415 million, with hard currency bond funds taking in $314 million and local currency funds garnering a $28 million inflow.

High yield bond funds had net inflows of $1.07 billion.

On the other side, developed Europe bond funds had net outflows of $386 million, although German-focused funds took in fresh cash for the first time in five weeks. (Reporting by Daniel Bases; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)