* Investors pull $16.5 bln from funds during past week
* Bond funds post worst week since early February-EPFR
* Emerging market funds mark 8th straight week of losses
Sept 23 Investors pulled $16.5 billion from
equity, bond and money market funds during the week ended
Wednesday, driven by fears of recession and the Greek debt
crisis, fund tracker EPFR Global said.
Eight of the nine major equity fund groups tracked by the
Boston-based company posted outflows, as did six of the seven
major fixed-income fund groups, EPFR Global said on Friday.
Investors withdrew $4.46 billion from equity funds, $1.04
billion from bond funds and $11 billion from money market funds
during the five-day period, the company said.
Bond funds experienced their worst week since early
February, while emerging market equity funds posted their
eighth consecutive week of losses totaling a cumulative $18
billion.
A few defensive sectors took in money, including municipal
bond funds, utilities and funds that focus on consumer goods.
Global equity funds set a weekly record for inflows on the
back of big commitments to a few exchange-traded funds.
Lipper Inc, a unit of Thomson Reuters Corp, said on
Thursday that investors withdrew $4.6 billion from domestic
equity funds, the bulk of which came from ETFs, a sign of
nimble institutional money.
Money market funds year to date have seen redemptions of
almost $200 billion, while withdrawals from emerging market
funds over the period is about $25 billion. Bond funds have
seen inflows of just over $50 billion, and equity funds that
focus on U.S. stocks have cumulative flows of almost $25
billion,
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)