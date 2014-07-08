By Sam Forgione
| NEW YORK, July 8
NEW YORK, July 8 Investors poured $72.2 billion
into hedge funds worldwide in the first five months of 2014,
marking their strongest five-month start to a year since 2007
partly on fears of a downturn in stock and bond prices, data
from a survey showed on Tuesday.
Hedge funds attracted $16.9 billion in investor cash in May,
down from inflows of $19.1 billion in April but enough to push
the industry's assets to $2.3 trillion, or just under a six-year
high, according to data from industry groups
TrimTabs/BarclayHedge.
Appetite for hedge funds, which use various techniques to
deliver so-called "uncorrelated" returns that are independent
from traditional stock and bond markets, has accelerated this
year partly on caution toward highly priced stocks and bonds.
"Investors in hedge funds are cautious about valuations in
other markets, including stock, bond, and real estate markets,"
said David Santschi, chief executive officer at TrimTabs
Investment Research.
Fixed income hedge funds attracted the most new cash in May
at $6 billion, while inflows into multi-strategy hedge funds
outpaced all other categories for the first five months of the
year at $21.3 billion.
There were strong net inflows into hedge funds over the
first five months of the year despite underperformance compared
to stocks and bonds over the period.
Hedge funds returned 2.4 percent on average over that
period, according to data from TrimTabs/BarclayHedge, lagging
the 4.1 percent and 3.9 percent gains of the S&P 500 stock index
and Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, respectively.
Santschi said investors in hedge funds have avoided
better-performing stocks and bonds due to reluctance to buy at
current expensive levels, in addition to concerns of a pullback
in prices.
The S&P 500 has risen 7 percent this year through Monday and
remains near record levels after gaining nearly 30 percent in
2013, while the Barclays index has gained 3.4 percent through
Monday. The average hedge fund globally gained 3.2 percent in
the first half of the year, according to HFR data.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)