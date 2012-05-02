By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, May 2 U.S.-based equity funds posted their highest level of inflows in 10 weeks while trailing bond fund inflows in a week that ended positively for U.S. stocks, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

Equity funds saw net inflows of $927 million in the week ended April 25, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. That marked an upturn from the previous week's inflows of $44 million, and are the most since inflows of $1.02 billion in mid-February.

Inflows into funds that invest in foreign stocks and a decrease in redemptions from funds that invest in U.S. stocks accounted for the high figure.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent over the period. A mixture of concerns and relief over euro zone economies whipsawed markets during the course of the week, but sentiment turned positive near the end of the period on strong corporate earnings and reassuring statements from the Federal Reserve on potential economic stimulus.

Bond funds had estimated net inflows of $5.68 billion, up from inflows of $4.85 billion the previous week. Bond funds have posted 29 consecutive weeks of inflows.

Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income securities, had inflows of $995 million, down modestly from inflows of $1.21 billion the previous week.

The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):

3/28/12 4/4/2012 4/11/2012 4/18/2012 4/25/2012 Total Equity -4,463 -3,287 -872 44 927

Domestic -3,557 -4,507 -1,497 -8,681 -1,600

World -906 1,220 625 8,724 2,528 Hybrid* 1,654 1,093 645 1,211 995 Total Bond 6,121 9,661 4,166 4,845 5,675

Taxable 5,462 9,089 3,899 4,446 4,850

Municipal 659 572 267 399 825 Total 3,313 7,467 3,940 6,099 7,597 * Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed-income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione, Editing by Gary Crosse)