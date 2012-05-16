By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, May 16 U.S. mutual fund investors pumped the most new money into bond funds since early April in the latest week as disappointing U.S. economic data and euro-zone worries hurt equities, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

Bond funds saw estimated net inflows of $7.59 billion in the week ended May 9, the most in five weeks according to ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Domestic and global equity funds saw combined net outflows of $1.29 billion, an improvement from the previous week's outflows of $5.31 billion.

For their part, domestic equity funds saw net outflows of $2.4 billion in the latest week, extending the previous week's $5.5 billion of net outflows. Global equity funds saw inflows of $1.12 billion.

The S&P 500 plunged 3.4 percent over the period in response to negative data on euro-zone business activity and fears that Greece would reject an international bailout. Weak figures for both the U.S. services sector and U.S. jobs growth also dragged down markets.

Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, saw $617 million in inflows, up from the previous week's inflows of $36 million.

The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):

4/11/2012 4/18/12 4/25/2012 5/2/2012 5/9/2012 Total Equity -872 -64 1,330 -5,310 -1,291

Domestic -1,497 -8,688 -1,167 -5,452 -2,411

World 625 8,624 2,498 142 1,121 Hybrid* 645 1,211 945 36 617 Total Bond 4,164 4,832 5,519 7,497 7,586

Taxable 3,897 4,434 4,699 6,428 6,086

Municipal 267 398 820 1,069 1,501 Total 3,938 5,979 7,794 2,223 6,913

*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Andrew Hay)