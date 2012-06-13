By Sam Forgione
June 13 U.S. mutual fund investors in the latest
week exited funds that invest in U.S. stocks and committed the
least amount of inflows into bond funds this year, data from the
Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
Domestic-focused equity funds saw estimated outflows of
$3.08 billion in the week ended June 6, ICI, a U.S. mutual fund
trade organization, said.
Meanwhile, funds that invest in stocks outside the U.S. saw
inflows of $1.35 billion, the most in six weeks and leading to
net outflows of $1.73 billion from equity funds overall.
Bond funds had estimated net inflows of $1.59 billion, the
least amount of inflows so far this year.
The net outflows from equity funds and net inflows into bond
funds mark a reversal from the previous week, when equity funds
attracted rare net inflows of $1.58 billion and bond funds had
rare net outflows of $211 million.
The S&P 500 rose 0.14 percent over the period as
hopes for economic stimulus from both the European Central Bank
and Federal Reserve and positive U.S. services data offset
concerns surrounding the economies of Spain and Greece.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in both stocks and fixed
income securities, saw outflows of $1.23 billion, the most this
year and a downturn from inflows of $460 million the previous
week.
The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the
past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
5/9/2012 5/16/2012 5/23/12 5/30/2012 6/6/2012
Total Equity -1,214 -3,483 -6,994 1,584 -1,731
Domestic -2,255 -3,367 -7,178 906 -3,083
World 1,041 -115 184 678 1,352
Hybrid* 627 243 -695 460 -1,227
Total Bond 7,591 7,175 2,789 -211 1,587
Taxable 6,090 5,933 1,901 -816 411
Municipal 1,501 1,242 887 606 1,176
Total 7,004 3,935 -4,900 1,833 -1,371
* Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)