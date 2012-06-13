By Sam Forgione

June 13 U.S. mutual fund investors in the latest week exited funds that invest in U.S. stocks and committed the least amount of inflows into bond funds this year, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

Domestic-focused equity funds saw estimated outflows of $3.08 billion in the week ended June 6, ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, said.

Meanwhile, funds that invest in stocks outside the U.S. saw inflows of $1.35 billion, the most in six weeks and leading to net outflows of $1.73 billion from equity funds overall.

Bond funds had estimated net inflows of $1.59 billion, the least amount of inflows so far this year.

The net outflows from equity funds and net inflows into bond funds mark a reversal from the previous week, when equity funds attracted rare net inflows of $1.58 billion and bond funds had rare net outflows of $211 million.

The S&P 500 rose 0.14 percent over the period as hopes for economic stimulus from both the European Central Bank and Federal Reserve and positive U.S. services data offset concerns surrounding the economies of Spain and Greece.

Hybrid funds, which can invest in both stocks and fixed income securities, saw outflows of $1.23 billion, the most this year and a downturn from inflows of $460 million the previous week.

The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):

5/9/2012 5/16/2012 5/23/12 5/30/2012 6/6/2012 Total Equity -1,214 -3,483 -6,994 1,584 -1,731

Domestic -2,255 -3,367 -7,178 906 -3,083

World 1,041 -115 184 678 1,352 Hybrid* 627 243 -695 460 -1,227 Total Bond 7,591 7,175 2,789 -211 1,587

Taxable 6,090 5,933 1,901 -816 411

Municipal 1,501 1,242 887 606 1,176 Total 7,004 3,935 -4,900 1,833 -1,371

* Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)