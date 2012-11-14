By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Nov 14 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds revived their appetite for bond funds in the latest week
while continuing to take less money out of stock funds, data
from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
Bond funds attracted estimated net inflows of $7.5 billion
in the week ended Nov. 7, the most in three weeks, according to
ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. The funds attracted
just $2.6 billion in inflows the previous week, which showed the
weakest demand since early July.
Stock funds, which have attracted weekly inflows just eight
times this year, had outflows of $1.82 billion, the least in 16
weeks. Funds that hold foreign stocks had inflows of $300
million, the first week of new money for the funds in 16 weeks.
The benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1.25 percent over
the reporting period in response to disappointing corporate
earnings, concerns about the "fiscal cliff" of tax hikes and
spending cuts in the United States, and the European
Commission's forecast of slow growth in the euro zone next year.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income
securities, had inflows of $553 million after suffering outflows
of $673 million the previous week.
The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the
past five weeks (all figures in the millions of dollars) :
10/10/12 10/17/12 10/24/12 10/31/12 11/7/2012
Total Equity -2,606 -2,492 -2,470 -2,486 -1,819
Domestic -2,310 -2,123 -1,850 -1,937 -2,119
World -296 -369 -619 -549 300
Hybrid* 273 833 1,322 -673 553
Total Bond 9,498 8,825 6,599 2,588 7,502
Taxable 8,152 7,556 5,651 2,207 6,418
Municipal 1,345 1,269 948 381 1,084
Total 7,165 7,166 5,452 -571 6,236
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed-income
securities.