By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Nov 14 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds revived their appetite for bond funds in the latest week while continuing to take less money out of stock funds, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. Bond funds attracted estimated net inflows of $7.5 billion in the week ended Nov. 7, the most in three weeks, according to ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. The funds attracted just $2.6 billion in inflows the previous week, which showed the weakest demand since early July. Stock funds, which have attracted weekly inflows just eight times this year, had outflows of $1.82 billion, the least in 16 weeks. Funds that hold foreign stocks had inflows of $300 million, the first week of new money for the funds in 16 weeks. The benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1.25 percent over the reporting period in response to disappointing corporate earnings, concerns about the "fiscal cliff" of tax hikes and spending cuts in the United States, and the European Commission's forecast of slow growth in the euro zone next year. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income securities, had inflows of $553 million after suffering outflows of $673 million the previous week. The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in the millions of dollars) : 10/10/12 10/17/12 10/24/12 10/31/12 11/7/2012 Total Equity -2,606 -2,492 -2,470 -2,486 -1,819 Domestic -2,310 -2,123 -1,850 -1,937 -2,119 World -296 -369 -619 -549 300 Hybrid* 273 833 1,322 -673 553 Total Bond 9,498 8,825 6,599 2,588 7,502 Taxable 8,152 7,556 5,651 2,207 6,418 Municipal 1,345 1,269 948 381 1,084 Total 7,165 7,166 5,452 -571 6,236 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed-income securities.