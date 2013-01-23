BRIEF-Rockwell Collins' shareowners vote in favor of B/E Aerospace acquisition
* Rockwell Collins' shareowners vote strongly in favor of B/E Aerospace acquisition
NEW YORK Jan 23 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pumped $9.32 billion into stock funds in the week ended January 16, the second consecutive week of inflows for such funds, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
Investors poured $14.33 billion into the funds the previous week, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization.
Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $5.05 billion in new cash in the latest week, down modestly from inflows of $7.73 billion the prior week.
BERLIN, March 9 Lockheed Martin Corp and Europe's MBDA will set up a new joint venture to manage a multibillion-euro missile defence programme given German concerns about MBDA's ability to execute the project on its own, sources familiar with the plans said on Thursday.