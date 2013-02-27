By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Investors put $4.57 billion of
new cash into U.S.-based stock mutual funds in the latest week,
marking the seventh straight week of inflows into those funds,
the Investment Company Institute said on Wednesday.
Of the inflows into stock funds, $1.09 billion went into
those that hold U.S. stocks for the week ended Feb. 20, said
ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. That marks the
biggest inflows into U.S.-focused stock mutual funds in three
weeks.
Funds that hold stocks outside of the United States
attracted $3.47 billion of new cash in the weekly period. That
is lower than the previous week, when the funds had $5.21
billion in inflows.
The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 0.55
percent over the weekly period. A contraction in the euro zone
in the fourth quarter of 2012 and Federal Reserve minutes
suggesting that fiscal stimulus may cease sooner than expected
weighed on markets.
Bond funds attracted $4.71 billion in new cash over the
week, slightly exceeding the inflows into stock funds. That
marks the first time in four weeks in which bond funds attracted
more new money than stock funds.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, had inflows of $2.02 billion over the weekly period,
about the same as the previous week.
The following table shows a breakdown of estimated ICI flows
for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
1/23/13 1/30/13 2/6/2013 2/13/2013 2/20/2013
Total Equity 6,352 8,194 6,025 5,734 4,565
Domestic 3,495 3,536 837 520 1,092
World 2,857 4,658 5,188 5,213 3,473
Hybrid* 1,938 2,644 2,017 2,029 2,018
Total Bond 8,072 3,501 6,001 5,009 4,708
Taxable 6,667 2,622 5,422 4,169 4,118
Municipal 1,405 879 579 840 590
Total 16,362 14,340 14,043 12,772 11,291
* Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed-income
securities