By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 10 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled $5.97 billion out of bond funds in the latest week,
down from record outflows in the prior week, data from the
Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
The outflows from bond funds in the week ended July 2 were
down from $28.23 billion the previous week, which was the
largest amount of withdrawals since ICI, a mutual fund trade
organization, began keeping weekly records in January 2007.
Outflows from municipal bond funds dropped to $920 million
after record outflows of $7.69 billion the prior week. The
latest municipal fund outflows marked the sixth consecutive week
of withdrawals.
Over the latest reporting period, three U.S. Federal Reserve
policymakers sought to play down the notion that the central
bank would soon reduce its stimulus. Interest rates have risen
on fears that the central bank could cut its $85 billion in
monthly purchases of Treasuries and agency mortgages later this
year.
Stock funds, meanwhile, posted total inflows of $228
million, up from inflows of just $45 million the prior week.
Funds that hold U.S. stocks still suffered $2.08 billion in
outflows, however, marking their seventh consecutive week of
withdrawals.
Funds that hold stocks of companies outside the U.S.,
meanwhile, gained $2.31 billion in new cash, up from inflows of
$1.12 billion the prior week.
The benchmark S&P 500 stock index rose 0.76 percent
over the weekly reporting period, bolstered by reassuring
statements from Fed policymakers on policy and positive U.S.
economic data on manufacturing and construction spending.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, had inflows of $851 million over the week, reversing
outflows of $593 million the previous week.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
6/5/13 6/12/13 6/19/2013 6/26/2013 7/2/2013
Total Equity -932 -1,032 1,980 45 228
Domestic -2,522 -2,285 -457 -1,073 -2,078
World 1,590 1,253 2,437 1,118 2,307
Hybrid* 347 1,147 679 -593 851
Total Bond -10,911 -13,468 -8,070 -28,225 -5,970
Taxable -8,655 -10,232 -4,701 -20,540 -5,051
Municipal -2,256 -3,236 -3,368 -7,685 -920
Total -11,495 -13,353 -5,411 -28,773 -4,891
* Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed-income
securities.