By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, July 31 Investors in mutual funds based in the United States put $2.07 billion in new cash into bond funds in the latest week, the first time in eight weeks that the funds registered net inflows, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The inflows into bond mutual funds in the week ended July 24 reversed net outflows of $3.48 billion the previous week, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. The inflows came after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reiterated on July 18 that the U.S. central bank would only start reducing its $85 billion a month in bond purchases once the economy appeared strong enough. The bond market had sold on fears of rising interest rates after Bernanke told Congress on May 22 that the Fed could begin reducing its bond-buying later this year if the U.S. economy was on a sustainable growth path. Investors pulled $60.47 billion out of bond mutual funds in June, reversing inflows of $12.2 billion in May, according to data from ICI. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note has risen about 95 basis points to 2.58 percent since the start of May. Yields rise as bond prices fall. Net inflows of $4.08 billion into taxable bond funds drove the total inflows into bond funds and offset outflows of $2.01 billion from municipal bond funds. Stock mutual funds, meanwhile, gained $4.17 billion in new cash, up from net inflows of $3.84 billion the prior week. Funds that hold only U.S. stocks had inflows of $2.72 billion, marking the third straight week of net inflows into the funds. The S&P 500 notched record closing highs for three sessions over the reporting period, boosted by better-than-expected corporate earnings and positive U.S. economic data. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income securities, reaped net inflows of $2.05 billion, down from inflows of about $3.2 billion the previous week. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 6/26/13 7/2/13 7/10/13 7/17/2013 7/24/2013 Total Equity 63 210 7,581 3,842 4,168 Domestic -1,072 -2,222 4,547 2,461 2,724 World 1,134 2,433 3,034 1,381 1,444 Hybrid -587 860 1,785 3,186 2,053 Total Bond -28,226 -6,081 -8,107 -3,481 2,066 Taxable -20,541 -5,160 -5,730 -1,027 4,079 Municipal -7,685 -921 -2,378 -2,455 -2,012 Totals -28,751 -5,011 1,258 3,547 8,287