By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, May 21 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled about $1.1 billion out of stock funds in the week ended May 14 after demand for bonds spurred a global fixed-income rally, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The net outflows marked just the third week this year in which investors have pulled cash out of all stock funds, according to data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Bond funds attracted $4 billion over the week. Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks posted $2.3 billion in outflows, marking the third straight week of withdrawals from the funds and accounting for the overall net outflows. Funds that mainly hold non-U.S. stocks attracted $1.2 billion in inflows. "Taking profits on equities and cycling some of those funds into Treasuries" likely led to the outflows from stock funds over the week, said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. The S&P 500 and Dow ended at record highs on May 12 in a broad rally spurred by strong corporate results and an improving economic outlook. The S&P 500 rose 0.5 percent over the weekly period. The inflows into bond funds were down from the prior week's $5.5 billion in inflows, which were the most in a year, but still marked the 14th straight week of inflows. Municipal bond funds attracted $897 million of the net sum, down modestly from the prior week but still sizeable. Demand for bond funds has recovered this year after record outflows in 2013 on unexpected strong performance in bonds. U.S. Treasuries yields fell to six-month lows on May 14 after expectations that the European Central Bank would cut interest rates sparked a global fixed-income rally. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted $1.1 billion after posting $400 million in outflows the prior week, which marked their first outflows since December of last year. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 4/16/2014 4/23 4/30 5/7 5/14 Total equity 2,286 3,530 -3,890 762 -1,079 Domestic 634 1,392 -3,996 -1,879 -2,322 World 1,652 2,138 106 2,641 1,242 Hybrid* 1,186 1,239 759 -402 1,145 Total bond 633 1,984 888 5,548 3,991 Taxable 604 1,453 559 4,472 3,094 Municipal 29 531 329 1,076 897 Total 4,105 6,753 -2,242 5,908 4,057 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)