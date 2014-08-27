By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 27 Investors in U.S.-based funds
poured $2.6 billion into stock funds in the week ended Aug. 20
on a rebound in risk appetite, data from the Investment Company
Institute showed on Wednesday.
The inflows were the biggest since April, according to the
data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Funds that
specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $738 million, marking their
first week of new money since April. Bond funds attracted $5
billion, marking their biggest inflows since early May.
While U.S.-focused stock funds attracted cash commitments
after steady withdrawals, demand for funds that specialize in
international stocks still dominated with inflows of $1.9
billion.
"It does suggest that a lot of the risk-aversion behavior
that we've seen in recent months may be coming to an end," said
Alan Gayle, senior investment strategist at RidgeWorth
Investments in Atlanta.
The latest inflows into bond funds came after hefty $8.2
billion outflows over the first week of August, according to ICI
data. Those outflows coincided with a selloff in high-yield
bonds and record withdrawals from high-yield bond funds on
concerns that the lower-rated debt was overvalued, according to
Lipper data.
Municipal bond funds accounted for $814 million of the
latest net inflows into bond funds, while taxable bond funds
attracted $4.2 billion. ICI's taxable bond category includes
investment-grade, high-yield, government, multi-sector, and
world bond funds.
Gayle of RidgeWorth said much of the net inflows into bond
funds likely went toward riskier high-yield junk bond funds on
investors' attraction to cheaper prices on the debt following
the selloff earlier this month.
Risk assets gained over the period. The benchmark U.S. S&P
500 rose over 2 percent, while MSCI's all-country equity
index rose 1.6 percent. The Barclays U.S.
Corporate High Yield Index gained 0.7 percent.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $827 million, marking their second
straight week of inflows.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
8/20/2014 8/13 8/6 7/30 7/23
Total equity 2,643 220 -431 212 -808
Domestic 738 -1,074 -3,073 -1,250 -2,924
World 1,905 1,295 2,642 1,462 2,116
Hybrid* 827 495 -413 1,024 1,123
Total bond 4,991 1,436 -8,194 1,806 1,457
Taxable 4,178 539 -8,658 1,119 573
Municipal 814 897 464 687 884
Total 8,462 2,151 -9,038 3,042 1,772
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Andrea Ricci)