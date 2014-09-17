By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 17 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds committed $1.2 billion to stock funds in the week ended
Sept. 10 amid new stimulus measures from the European Central
Bank, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on
Wednesday.
The net inflows were the first in three weeks and came after
outflows of $4 billion the prior week, which were the biggest in
nine weeks, according to data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade
organization. Bond funds attracted $1.5 billion in new cash.
The inflows into stock funds came entirely into funds that
specialize in international stocks, which attracted $2.6 billion
in new cash. That marked their biggest inflows in five weeks.
Funds that mainly hold U.S. stocks posted $1.3 billion in
outflows, marking their third straight week of withdrawals.
The preference for international stocks came as the ECB
announced new stimulus measures on Sept. 4, fueling a rally in
European shares, while a San Francisco Fed study released Sept.
8 showed investors underestimated the speed at which the Federal
Reserve might raise rates.
The Fed study weighed on U.S. shares. The S&P 500
stock index fell 0.3 percent over the period.
The divergence between the easier monetary policy in Europe
and the potential lean toward tightening in the United States
helped drive flows into international-focused funds.
"Everybody is waiting to hear the Fed say we might get a
little less in the way of stimulus, and it might happen sooner,"
said Richard Sichel, who oversees $2 billion as chief investment
officer of The Philadelphia Trust Co.
"Put that together with U.S. markets near all time highs,
that gets the thought process going to try to get a little more
value overseas."
The inflows into bond funds were the lowest in four weeks.
The concerns over an early Fed rate hike likely limited demand
for the funds, Sichel said.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $1 billion in new cash, marking their
biggest inflows in six weeks.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
9/10/2014 9/3 8/27 8/20 8/13
Total equity 1,233 -4,022 -568 2,676 320
Domestic -1,328 -5,306 -2,199 738 -974
World 2,561 1,284 1,631 1,938 1,294
Hybrid* 1,015 544 943 821 496
Total bond 1,545 2,425 3,655 4,999 1,436
Taxable 704 1,765 2,921 4,185 539
Municipal 841 660 734 814 897
Total 3,793 -1,052 4,030 8,496 2,252
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; editing by Andrew Hay)