By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Dec 10 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled $2.7 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Dec. 3 on profit-taking in U.S. stocks ahead of year-end, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. Outflows from stock funds over the latest three weeks amounted to $6.9 billion, marking their worst three-week stretch since July, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Withdrawals of $3 billion from funds that specialize in U.S. stocks accounted for the total outflows from stock funds, ICI data show. Bond funds attracted just $174 million, marking their weakest demand in six weeks. Funds that mainly invest in international stocks pulled in a meager $271 million, marking their weakest demand since mid-October, when the funds posted their only weekly outflows of 2014. The benchmark S&P 500 stock index, which has risen over 11 percent this year, rose 0.1 percent over the reporting period. "Coming into year-end, the market is up a lot, so I think there's some profit-taking going on," said Scott Wren, senior equity strategist at Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis. He said, however, that he remained bullish on U.S. stocks and expected the S&P 500 to gain 6-10 percent next year on stable U.S. economic and corporate earnings growth. Wren also said a plunge in energy shares over ICI's reporting period may have contributed to outflows from stock funds. The S&P energy index fell 3.2 percent over the period after oil prices hit four-year lows. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, posted $681 million in outflows. That marked their second straight week of investor withdrawals and their biggest outflows since the week ended Oct. 15. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 12/3/14 11/25 11/19 11/12 11/5 Total equity -2,682 -1,211 -3,002 1,483 -32 Domestic -2,953 -2,078 -3,621 63 -1,634 World 271 867 620 1,420 1,602 Hybrid* -681 -133 99 963 -176 Total bond 174 2,409 2,574 3,626 5,795 Taxable -667 1,657 1,758 2,733 5,269 Municipal 841 752 816 893 527 Total -3,190 1,066 -329 6,072 5,587 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)