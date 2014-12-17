By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Dec 17 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled $3.3 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Dec. 10 after a slump in oil prices raised concerns about the U.S. stock market, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The outflows were the biggest in eight weeks and marked the fourth straight week of withdrawals, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Bond funds also posted $3.3 billion in outflows, their first withdrawals in seven weeks. Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks have accounted for the total outflows from stock funds in each of the latest four weeks, with the most recent outflows at roughly $5 billion. Funds that specialize in international stocks attracted $1.7 billion, marking their strongest new demand in 10 weeks. Demand has been strong, with the funds posting just one week of outflows this year, according to ICI data. Oil prices hit five-year lows over the weekly period and dragged down U.S. and European energy shares. The benchmark S&P 500 stock index fell 2.3 percent over the period. "People are trying to gauge what the spillover from the energy space will be on the stock market," said John Lueken, chief investment strategist at CapWealth Advisors LLC in Franklin, Tennessee. Lueken said that while worries hurt demand for U.S. stocks, investors likely continued to pour cash into international-focused stock funds on bets that shares in regions such as China, Japan, and Europe will benefit from looser monetary policies. The drop in oil prices also raised concerns surrounding the corporate debt of higher-yielding energy companies and likely contributed to the outflows from bond funds, Lueken said. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, posted $2.4 billion in outflows, marking their biggest withdrawals since November 2011. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 12/10/14 12/3 11/25 11/19 11/12 Total equity -3,284 -2,673 -1,208 -2,998 1,483 Domestic -4,969 -2,946 -2,078 -3,620 64 World 1,685 274 870 622 1,420 Hybrid* -2,383 -681 -133 100 963 Total bond -3,296 171 2,409 2,574 3,626 Taxable -4,401 -670 1,657 1,758 2,733 Municipal 1,105 841 752 816 893 Total -8,963 -3,182 1,069 -324 6,073 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Editing by Grant McCool)