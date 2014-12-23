NEW YORK Dec 23 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled $9.4 billion out of bond funds in the week ended
Dec. 17, marking their biggest outflows in 11 weeks, data from
the Investment Company Institute showed on Tuesday.
The outflows marked the second straight week of withdrawals
from the funds, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual
fund trade organization. Stock funds posted $6.6 billion in
outflows, marking their biggest withdrawals since the week ended
July 2.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)