NEW YORK Dec 23 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled $9.4 billion out of bond funds in the week ended Dec. 17, marking their biggest outflows in 11 weeks, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Tuesday.

The outflows marked the second straight week of withdrawals from the funds, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Stock funds posted $6.6 billion in outflows, marking their biggest withdrawals since the week ended July 2. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)