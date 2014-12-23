(New throughout, adds additional flow data, analyst comment)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Dec 23 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled $9.4 billion out of bond funds in the week ended
Dec. 17 on profit-taking following gains in bonds this year,
data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Tuesday.
The outflows were the biggest in 11 weeks and marked the
funds' second straight week of withdrawals, according to the
data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Stock
funds posted $6.6 billion in outflows, their biggest since the
week ended July 2.
Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks posted $4.2 billion in
outflows, while funds that mainly hold international shares
posted $2.4 billion in outflows. The outflows from funds that
specialize in international stocks were the biggest since Sept.
2012.
The outflows from bond funds were the biggest since the week
ended Oct. 1. That week, investors pulled the most cash out of
the funds since late June 2013, when the resignation of Pimco
co-founder Bill Gross surprised the market.
The outflows came after the benchmark Barclays U.S.
Aggregate Bond Index had risen 5.8 percent from the start of the
year through ICI's weekly reporting period.
"Bonds have done exceedingly well, better than most
investors thought at the start of 2014," said Alan Lancz,
president of investment advisory firm Alan B. Lancz & Associates
Inc. in Toledo, Ohio. "You're seeing some profit-taking."
He also said that a slump in oil prices to 5-1/2-year lows
over the weekly period and worries over the Russian economy
after a plunge in the country's rouble currency culminated in a
"short-term panic" that resulted in outflows from stock funds.
Lancz also said the outflows reflected investors locking in
the year's stock market gains. The benchmark U.S. S&P 500
rose 8.9 percent from the start of the year through ICI's
reporting period.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, posted $2.3 billion in outflows, their biggest
withdrawals since Nov. 2011 and their fourth straight week of
outflows.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David
Gregorio)