By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Jan 7 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds committed $1.4 billion to municipal bond funds in the week
ended Dec. 30 as the funds benefited from a continued flight out
of stock funds, data from the Investment Company Institute
showed on Wednesday.
The inflows were the biggest since the week ended Jan. 23,
2013, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade
organization. The commitments overshadowed $367 million in
withdrawals from taxable bond funds, resulting in $1 billion in
overall inflows into bond funds.
Those total inflows came after three straight weeks of
outflows from bond funds. Investors pulled $1.6 billion out of
stock funds, meanwhile, marking their seventh straight week of
outflows, or the longest such streak since one ending in early
2013.
The inflows into tax-free municipal bond funds likely came
from high net worth investors, who pay higher taxes, taking
profits from stock funds after "a terrific ride in equities" and
reallocating that cash, said Mark Luschini, chief investment
strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Pittsburgh.
The benchmark S&P 500 stock index notched its third
straight year of double-digit percentage gains in 2014, gaining
11.4 percent, or 13.7 percent on a total return basis.
Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks accounted for nearly
all the withdrawals from stock funds at $1.5 billion in
outflows, while funds that specialize in international stocks
posted just $63 million in outflows.
Investors pulled $602 million out of hybrid funds, which can
invest in stocks and fixed income securities, marking their
sixth straight week of outflows and the longest outflow streak
since a matching six-week streak in late 2012.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
12/30/2014 12/22 12/17 12/10 12/3
Total equity -1,550 -2,431 -7,131 -3,238 -2,661
Domestic -1,487 -1,060 -4,687 -4,938 -2,952
World -63 -1,371 -2,444 1,700 291
Hybrid* -602 -808 -2,357 -1,696 -678
Total bond 1,022 -2,993 -9,311 -3,289 171
Taxable -367 -3,322 -10,261 -4,394 -670
Municipal 1,389 329 950 1,105 841
Total -1,130 -6,232 -18,799 -8,223 -3,168
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)