By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Jan 14 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled $5.4 billion out of U.S.-focused stock funds in the week ended Jan. 7, marking the biggest outflows in six months as growth fears shook global markets, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The withdrawals marked the eighth straight week of outflows from the funds, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Demand for international-focused stock funds, however, rebounded with inflows of $1.5 billion after three straight weeks of outflows. The sizable outflows from funds that mainly hold U.S. stocks resulted in total withdrawals of $3.9 billion from stock funds during the week, marking their eighth straight week of outflows and their biggest in three weeks. "There's a lot of uncertainty and there's increased risk, which is making investors nervous during a normally seasonally-strong period," said Alan Gayle, senior investment strategist at RidgeWorth Investments in Atlanta. He said investors likely favored international shares since they could have more room for upside after lagging U.S. stocks in 2014. The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 stock index dropped 1.6 percent over ICI's reporting period after gaining 11.4 percent, or 13.7 percent on a total return basis, in 2014. Investors soured on bond funds and pulled $3.5 billion from the funds, the biggest in three weeks, after pledging $1 billion the prior week. All of the outflows came from taxable bond funds, while funds that hold tax-free municipal bonds reaped sizable inflows for a second straight week, at $1.3 billion. Hybrid funds, which can invest in both stocks and fixed-income securities, posted roughly $1.1 billion in outflows, marking their seventh consecutive week of outflows. On the outflows from bond funds, Gayle noted that weak oil prices threaten the profitability of energy companies that issue high-yield debt, raising the risk of defaults and pushing investors into other securities such as tax-free municipal bonds. Oil prices extended their slide during the period, with U.S. crude hitting a 5-1/2-year low of $46.83 a barrel on Jan. 7. Gayle also said investors likely favored higher yields on municipal bonds than in U.S. Treasuries. U.S. 30-year bond yields hit a roughly 2-1/2-year low of 2.47 percent on Jan. 6. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 1/7/15 12/30/14 12/22 12/17 12/10 Total equity -3,918 -1,486 -2,431 -6,868 -3,189 Domestic -5,395 -1,418 -1,057 -4,435 -4,889 World 1,477 -68 -1,374 -2,433 1,700 Hybrid* -1,057 -628 -809 -2,359 -1,697 Total bond -3,542 1,010 -3,024 -9,351 -3,289 Taxable -4,878 -387 -3,350 -10,302 -4,394 Municipal 1,336 1,397 326 951 1,105 Total -8,517 -1,104 -6,264 -18,578 -8,175 * Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed-income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione, editing by G Crosse)