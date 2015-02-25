By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds committed $1.8 billion to stock funds in the week ended
Feb. 18 on signs of improving global growth, data from the
Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
The inflows marked the sixth straight week of total new
demand for stock funds, according to the ICI, a U.S. mutual fund
trade organization. The current stream is the longest since
early 2014 after eight straight weeks of outflows.
Funds that specialize in U.S. shares attracted $141 million,
reversing the prior week's small outflows of $27 million, while
funds that specialize in international stocks attracted $1.7
billion, their seventh straight week of inflows and their
biggest in five weeks.
Bond funds attracted $4.4 billion, down from the prior
week's $5.9 billion in inflows, but still marking a sixth
straight week of demand. Most of the new cash went into taxable
bond funds, with inflows of $4.1 billion, while municipal bond
funds attracted $274 million, their smallest since late October.
"We've seen continually strong U.S. economic data, but yet
not strong enough that it's likely to cause the Fed to act
earlier in raising interest rates," said Todd Rosenbluth,
director of mutual fund research at S&P Capital IQ.
"That's contributing to a bullish mood for both stock and
bond investors."
A strong U.S. employment report for January and encouraging
corporate reports out of the United States and Europe have
helped boost the appetite for risk. The benchmark S&P 500
stock index gained 1.5 percent over ICI's weekly reporting
period.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $868 million for their sixth straight week
of inflows.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
2/18 2/11 2/4 1/28 1/21
Total equity 1,792 1,268 4,240 4,343 1,267
Domestic 141 -27 3,536 3,455 856
World 1,651 1,296 703 888 411
Hybrid* 868 969 812 1,773 790
Total bond 4,409 5,850 3,219 5,962 1,247
Taxable 4,136 5,157 2,257 4,681 209
Municipal 274 693 962 1,280 1,038
Total 7,069 8,088 8,270 12,077 3,304
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione. Editing by Andre Grenon)