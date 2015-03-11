By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 11 Investors in U.S.-based
mutual funds poured the most cash into foreign-focused stock
funds since last June in the week ended March 4 while shunning
U.S. stocks, data from the Investment Company Institute showed
on Wednesday.
Foreign-focused stock funds attracted $2.9 billion in new
cash, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade
organization. U.S.-focused stock funds posted $1.9 billion in
outflows, meanwhile, their biggest in eight weeks and their
first withdrawals in seven weeks.
The sizable inflows into foreign-focused stock funds drove
inflows of $977 million into stock funds overall. While that
marked their eighth straight week of inflows, it was the weakest
demand over those eight weeks.
Bond funds attracted $5 billion in new cash, also marking
their eighth straight week of inflows and marking the fourth
straight week in which total demand for bond funds exceeded
total demand for stock funds.
The inflows into foreign-focused equity funds came as
European stocks outperformed U.S. stocks over the weekly period,
with Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 gaining 1 percent ahead
of European Central Bank president Mario Draghi's unveiling of
details on the central bank's bond-buying plan on March 5.
"The ECB's quantitative easing is going to be on top of a
slowly improving situation in the developed international
world," said Scott Wren, senior equity strategist at Wells Fargo
Advisors in St. Louis. "All of that together has caused some
funds to flow back into these foreign markets."
The U.S. benchmark S&P 500, by comparison, slipped
0.7 percent over the period after mixed economic data whipsawed
shares. Still, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index
managed to cross 5,000 for the first time in 15 years on March
2.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income
securities, attracted $528 million, their weakest turnout in
seven weeks but their eighth straight week of inflows.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
3/4/2015 2/25 2/18 2/11 2/4
Total equity 977 2,434 1,891 1,358 4,240
Domestic -1,934 72 240 62 3,537
World 2,911 2,362 1,651 1,296 703
Hybrid* 528 1,051 867 969 812
Total bond 5,002 2,955 4,411 5,833 3,183
Taxable 4,328 1,951 4,138 5,144 2,221
Municipal 675 1,003 274 688 962
Total 6,508 6,439 7,169 8,160 8,235
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Chizu
Nomiyama)