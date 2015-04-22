By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 22 Investors in U.S.-based
mutual funds pulled $5.7 billion out of funds that specialize in
U.S. shares in the week ended April 15 as the U.S. tax-filing
deadline approached and on continued demand for international
shares, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on
Wednesday.
The outflows were the biggest since early July and marked
the seventh straight week of cash withdrawals from the funds,
according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade
organization.
Investors again favored funds that specialize in
international shares and poured $2.9 billion into such funds to
mark their 15th straight week of inflows. In total, stock funds
posted $2.8 billion in outflows after attracting $1.9 billion in
inflows the prior week.
Investors likely withdrew cash from U.S.-focused stock funds
to pay taxes and to redirect cash toward funds that hold
European shares, said Macrae Sykes, analyst at Gabelli & Co Inc
in Rye, New York. April 15 marked the U.S. tax filing deadline.
"With European markets outperforming the U.S., I think there
are probably some reallocations perhaps to the area," Sykes
said. Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index of top regional shares
hit 15-year highs over the period.
Investors withdrew $943 million from municipal bond funds to
mark their biggest outflows since the last week of 2013 and
their second straight week of withdrawals. Analysts have said
that investors typically withdraw cash from the funds to pay
taxes.
The outflows from funds that hold tax-free municipal bonds
overshadowed $627 million in cash inflows to taxable bond funds,
resulting in total outflows of $316 million from bond funds. The
overall outflows came after inflows of $1.7 billion the prior
week.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $162 million from investors to mark their
14th straight week of new demand.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
4/15/2015 4/8 4/1 3/25 3/18
Total equity -2,763 1,906 -1,527 -1,167 1,948
Domestic -5,700 -1,321 -3,307 -4,478 -1,758
World 2,937 3,227 1,780 3,311 3,706
Hybrid* 162 250 720 538 912
Total bond -316 1,719 -1,296 2,404 452
Taxable 627 1,906 -1,392 1,701 258
Municipal -943 -187 96 703 194
Total -2,917 3,875 -2,103 1,775 3,312
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Ted
Botha)