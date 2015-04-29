(Repeats to link to new story number with no change to headline or text) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, April 29 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds poured $6.5 billion into funds that specialize in international shares in the week ended April 22 on continued confidence in better prospects overseas, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The inflows were the biggest in over two years, or since early January 2013, and marked the 16th straight week of inflows into the funds according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. In contrast, funds that specialize in U.S. shares bled $3.4 billion, marking their eighth straight week of outflows. Overall, stock funds attracted $3.1 billion to reverse the prior week's outflows of $2.7 billion and mark the biggest inflows in six weeks. "It's a little bit of performance chasing but I think the biggest factor is people have been under-invested internationally," said Scott Wren, senior global equity strategist at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St. Louis. The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 eked out a 0.1 percent gain over the weekly period to outperform the 1.3 percent decline in Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index. The European index rallied nearly 16 percent in the first quarter, however, while the S&P 500 rose just 0.4 percent. Bond funds attracted $3.8 billion to mark their biggest inflows in seven weeks and reverse the prior week's small $316 million in outflows. Municipal bond funds attracted $683 million of the total sum after posting their biggest outflows since Dec. 2013 in the prior week. The inflows into bond funds came after the U.S. tax filing deadline on April 15 had passed. The deadline had prompted investors to pull cash out of bond funds in the prior reporting period, according to analysts. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted $143 million to mark their 15th straight week of inflows, though the inflows were the smallest of those 15 weeks. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 4/22/2015 4/15 4/8 4/1 3/25 Total equity 3,130 -2,662 1,907 -1,498 -1,169 Domestic -3,397 -5,697 -1,321 -3,302 -4,481 World 6,527 3,035 3,228 1,804 3,312 Hybrid* 143 162 275 765 538 Total bond 3,792 -316 1,719 -1,296 2,404 Taxable 3,110 627 1,906 -1,392 1,701 Municipal 683 -943 -187 96 703 Total 7,065 -2,816 3,900 -2,030 1,773 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Diane Craft)